Calgary weather: Tuesday school closures and bus cancellations
Several schools in Calgary and the surrounding area will be closed on Tuesday due to cold weather concerns.
BELOW: School closures in Calgary and area for Tuesday, Feb. 5
- Khalsa School Calgary
- Calgary Islamic School Akram Jomaa Campus
- Calgary Arts Academy
- Hugh Sutherland School (Carstairs)
- All Rocky View Schools are closed, except City of Chestermere,
All Calgary Catholic School Disctrict (CCSD) schools and Calgary Board of Education (CBE) schools are open.
BELOW: School bus cancellations
- Renfrew Education Services buses are cancelled
- No buses are running for Providence School locations
- Prince of Peace and rural routes in Chestermere are cancelled
- No buses for Calgary Catholic schools are running in rural areas within Rocky View
- Chinook’s Edge School Division buses are cancelled
See a school closure we are missing? Email us at Calgary@globalnews.ca.
Schools aren’t the only facilities closing due to plummeting temperatures; Winsport announced via Twitter that Canada Olympic Park would remain closed on Tuesday.
