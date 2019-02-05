Calgary weather: Tuesday school closures and bus cancellations

Several schools in Calgary and the surrounding area will be closed on Tuesday due to cold weather concerns.

BELOW: School closures in Calgary and area for Tuesday, Feb. 5

Khalsa School Calgary

Calgary Islamic School Akram Jomaa Campus

Calgary Arts Academy

Hugh Sutherland School (Carstairs)

All Rocky View Schools are closed, except City of Chestermere,

All Calgary Catholic School Disctrict (CCSD) schools and Calgary Board of Education (CBE) schools are open.

Calgary Board of Education schools will be open as usual on Tuesday, Feb. 5. and yellow school buses will be running. Please ensure your children are prepared and dressed appropriately for the weather. #yycbe #WeAreCBE https://t.co/jeMa5la4rz pic.twitter.com/ywTAtSLgK0 — Calgary Board of Education (@yyCBEdu) February 5, 2019

BELOW: School bus cancellations

Renfrew Education Services buses are cancelled

No buses are running for Providence School locations

Prince of Peace and rural routes in Chestermere are cancelled

No buses for Calgary Catholic schools are running in rural areas within Rocky View

Chinook’s Edge School Division buses are cancelled

Schools aren’t the only facilities closing due to plummeting temperatures; Winsport announced via Twitter that Canada Olympic Park would remain closed on Tuesday.

– UPDATE – Due to continuing frigid weather, our hill will be closed tomorrow (Feb 5) as well. Please stay tuned to our channels for closure statuses and updates. Stay warm out there #yyc! Click here for our hill report: https://t.co/dw6YROQAq6 pic.twitter.com/gt6iLEwfQZ — WinSport (@WinSportCanada) February 4, 2019

