This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Feb. 14

Quebec cannabis hearings

Parliamentary hearings into Bill 2 are underway at the National Assembly in Quebec City.

Under review is the Coalition Avenir Quebec’s proposed legislation that would see the legal age for smoking marijuana in the province increased from 18 to 21.

The proposed bill would also restrict where Quebecers can light up by banning smoking in all public spaces.

The Quebec Bar Association issued a statement this week raising some serious legal concerns with the proposed legislation.

Quebec Bar president Paul-Mathieu Grondin joined Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard to detail those concerns.

History-making donation

On Wednesday, Montreal’s McGill University announced it had received the single-largest donation to a university in Canadian history.

The McCall MacBain Foundation has donated $200 million to McGill.

The money will go to the creation of the McCall MacBain Scholarships, aimed at giving students from Canada and abroad the opportunity to pursue a master’s or a professional degree.

Orchard sat down with Marcy and John McCall MacBain to discuss the history-making gift.

Protecting Trans and gender-diverse youth

You may remember Kimberley Manning as the Montrealer who fought to help pass Bill C-16.

The amendment provides protections to trans and gender-diverse Canadians — a significant step in their ongoing fight for basic rights.

But her family’s journey is far from over.

Manning was asked to speak about her experiences at the Women’s Canadian Club of Montreal lecture series.

Entitled “a family’s journey with a transgender child,” the lecture will be held on Feb. 19 at Victoria Hall, located at 4626 Sherbrooke Street West.

Manning, who is also the principal of Concordia’s Simone de Beauvoir Institue, sat down with Orchard to discuss her work and share her story.