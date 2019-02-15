‘Street-level’ drug investigation leads to multiple arrests: Vernon RCMP

Police in the North Okanagan say five people were arrested following a lengthy, ‘street-level’ drug investigation.

On Friday, Vernon RCMP announced that it had been investigating a group of drug traffickers believed to be responsible for supplying a significant quantity of fentanyl and other drugs in the area. Police say the three-month investigation concluded with two search warrants that were executed on Jan. 25.

Overall, police say there were three residential search warrants, leading to five people being arrested. Police say the arrests led to the seizure of numerous street level packages of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, other drug trafficking paraphernalia and money.

The first search warrant took place on Dec. 13, with two Vernon men being arrested. Police say they seized drugs, restricted weapons and money.

The second and third warrants were executed on Jan. 25.

The second warrant took place at a Kalamalka Road residence, where police say a 65-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were arrested. Police say they seized a significant amount of cocaine, body armor and other items related to drug trafficking.

The third warrant took place at a Pinatan Lake residence, where police say a 37-year-old woman was arrested. Police say they seized drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, large quantities of suspected fentanyl, other items related to drug trafficking and money.

“This was a very successful investigation targeting a group from the street-level dial-a-dope dealer to the person we believe responsible for bringing drugs into the Vernon area,” said Vernon RCMP Sgt. David Evans.

“Fentanyl and the impact it has on the community remains a top priority for the detachment.”

Police say all persons have been released from custody as the investigation continues.