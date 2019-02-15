Extreme cold warning lifted for Edmonton

The extreme cold warning that has been in effect for almost all of February in Edmonton has been lifted.

Environment Canada lifted the warning at 10:28 a.m. Friday.

“Arctic air has released us from its grip for now,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said. “Pacific air takes over for the next few days, bringing us a few centimetres of snow along with more ‘mild’ temperatures.”

READ MORE: Extreme cold warning continues for most of Alberta; warning ended for Calgary

This extreme cold warning was issued on Feb. 2. At times, almost the entire province was under the warning.

According to Beyer, Edmonton had only been this cold for this long two other times in the last 50 years.

We've only been this cold for this long 2 other times in the last 50 YEARS in Edmonton. We could slide into second at 17days below -20°C, but Sunday morning MAY ruin the streak by staying in the minus teens. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/ugGaxHN4e9 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 15, 2019

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“We’ll get a few centimetres of snow this weekend, but morning lows are looking more like -20 C and highs in the minus teens will stick around,” Beyer said.

“Next Tuesday, we might even have a day near average, which is a major win at this point!”

READ MORE: Oh Cold Snap! Edmonton set to break its 21-year-old weather record

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chills create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.