February 15, 2019 11:12 am

Police seek to identify suspect after robbery reported at Barrie convenience store

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are investigating after a robbery was reported at a convenience store in Barrie.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
According to Barrie police, on Wednesday at around 11 a.m., a man entered the Circle K convenience store on Duckworth Street.

Officers say once inside, the suspect allegedly made a demand and received an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect calmly turned and walked out of the store, across the parking lot and headed westbound on Duckworth Street.

According to police, officers and the canine unit were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with an ongoing robbery investigation in Barrie.

Barrie Police Service / Provided

Police are now searching for a man, around five-feet-10-inches tall, with a skinny build. He was seen wearing a green camouflage-style jacket with a black hoodie underneath, a green camouflage-style toque with a black trim and a small red emblem on the trim, grey-coloured pants and white and red Nike 3/4-top shoes.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

