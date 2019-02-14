Messy commute expected as snowfall begins again over South Coast
Snow has begun to fall across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
Snowfall warnings are in place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway, as well as Eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and the Southern Gulf Islands.
Environment Canada said the brunt of a band of heavy precipitation was set to arrive “just in time for rush hour.”
The agency says five to 10 centimetres of snow are possible for most regions of the South Coast, and that freezing rain is possible in Metro Vancouver.
“This storm will be accompanied by slightly milder conditions and the snow is expected to be wetter (less fluffy) than earlier this week,” says the snowfall warning.
“With the onset of milder air with this system and prolonged outflow conditions, a risk of freezing rain will exist tonight and Friday morning.”
Roads and travel
TransLink says it has mobilized extra staff and has sanded and salted transit exchanges. It says it has substituted a number of its 60-foot articulated buses for shorter, 40-foot buses with better traction.
It says it has also turned off SkyTrain track intrusion alarms and has deployed SkyTrain Attendants to watch for guideway issues.
But passengers are still being warned to expect delays and crowding during peak period, and to plan extra time into their commute.
The City of Vancouver said Thursday that crews had been on the roads all night salting arterial roads, bridge decks and viaducts.
Drivers without snow tires are advised to stay off the roads, and motorists are also being reminded that they must fully clear snow off their vehicle or potentially face a $109 fine.
DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops, and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to West Kelowna, and has warned of limited visibility due to blowing snow.
The Vancouver International Airport is also advising passengers to check the status of their flight before heading to YVR.
Closures
Douglas College cancelled all classes on Thursday effective at 4:30 p.m.
Burnaby City Hall also closed at 4:45 p.m. due to wintry weather conditions. The city says it will reopen as normal at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Vancouver Park Board says the Stanley Park Seawall between Siwash Rock and the Lions Gate Bridge also remains closed due to the risk of falling ice.
