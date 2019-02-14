Messy commute expected as snowfall begins again over South Coast

Snow has begun to fall across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Snowfall warnings are in place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway, as well as Eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada said the brunt of a band of heavy precipitation was set to arrive “just in time for rush hour.”

At 3pm Valentine's Day, radar shows a band of heavy precipitation is moving up from the south. Expect snow to intensify over the south coast just in time for rush hour. Drive carefully. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/ntmG5PbU4w — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) February 14, 2019

The agency says five to 10 centimetres of snow are possible for most regions of the South Coast, and that freezing rain is possible in Metro Vancouver.

“This storm will be accompanied by slightly milder conditions and the snow is expected to be wetter (less fluffy) than earlier this week,” says the snowfall warning.

“With the onset of milder air with this system and prolonged outflow conditions, a risk of freezing rain will exist tonight and Friday morning.”

You can see full and up to date Environment Canada warnings and alerts here.

Roads and travel

TransLink says it has mobilized extra staff and has sanded and salted transit exchanges. It says it has substituted a number of its 60-foot articulated buses for shorter, 40-foot buses with better traction.

It says it has also turned off SkyTrain track intrusion alarms and has deployed SkyTrain Attendants to watch for guideway issues.

But passengers are still being warned to expect delays and crowding during peak period, and to plan extra time into their commute.

Snow is starting to fall across #LowerMainland #BCHwys. Please slow down & drive to the road conditions. Here is a shot of snowfall on #LionsGateBridge pic.twitter.com/hKefKaaXQH — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 15, 2019

Time to head home!

The snow is light and not sticking in many areas right now but that could change very soon. Snowfall warning remains in effect as the arctic airmass is still in place.#BCStorm@GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/1bUZnEMaHk — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) February 14, 2019

The City of Vancouver said Thursday that crews had been on the roads all night salting arterial roads, bridge decks and viaducts.

Drivers without snow tires are advised to stay off the roads, and motorists are also being reminded that they must fully clear snow off their vehicle or potentially face a $109 fine.

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops, and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to West Kelowna, and has warned of limited visibility due to blowing snow.

The Vancouver International Airport is also advising passengers to check the status of their flight before heading to YVR.

Closures

Douglas College cancelled all classes on Thursday effective at 4:30 p.m.

Burnaby City Hall also closed at 4:45 p.m. due to wintry weather conditions. The city says it will reopen as normal at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Vancouver Park Board says the Stanley Park Seawall between Siwash Rock and the Lions Gate Bridge also remains closed due to the risk of falling ice.

Due to weather conditions in the Lower Mainland, all classes, activities and events have been cancelled for Thursday, February 14 at all Douglas campuses from 4:30pm. We continue to monitor the weather and will provide a new update on campus conditions by 6:30 am, Feb. 15. — Douglas College (@douglascollege) February 14, 2019