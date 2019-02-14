4 people arrested in Kitchener in Valentine’s Day drug raid: police

Four people were arrested in a drug raid in the Westmount neighbourhood of Kitchener on Thursday, Waterloo Regional Police announced.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home around Westwood Drive and Glasgow Street where they seized suspected fentanyl and heroin, cash and drug-related property.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in reported Kitchener break-in attempt

They arrested two men and two women who were all Kitchener residents.

They were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: 6 arrested in pair of drug busts in Cambridge: police

Police are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!