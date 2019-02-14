Crime
February 14, 2019 3:21 pm

4 people arrested in Kitchener in Valentine’s Day drug raid: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Global News File
A A

Four people were arrested in a drug raid in the Westmount neighbourhood of Kitchener on Thursday, Waterloo Regional Police announced.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home around Westwood Drive and Glasgow Street where they seized suspected fentanyl and heroin, cash and drug-related property.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in reported Kitchener break-in attempt

They arrested two men and two women who were all Kitchener residents.

They were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: 6 arrested in pair of drug busts in Cambridge: police

Police are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Glasgow Street Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener drug bust
Kitchener drug raid
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police
Westmount Kitchener
Westmount Kitchener drug raid
Westwood Drive Kitchener

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.