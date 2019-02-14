Teen charged in connection with pedestrian collision that claimed life of Durham College student

Durham Regional Police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision in Oshawa in November 2018.

Police said Zhijie Ye, of King City, has been charged with careless driving causing death on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck at Simcoe Street and Conlin Road near Durham College on Nov. 14, at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by the 18-year-old was travelling southbound on Simcoe Street when it hit the median at Conlin Road and struck a 19-year-old pedestrian.

The victim, identified by school officials as a Rhyss Glenfield, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The teen was a first-year student at the Faculty of Business and Information Technology from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call D/Cst Lee of Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5231 or anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.