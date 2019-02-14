Refugee chocolatier announces plans to ‘give back’ to Canada, hire 50 refugees by 2022

A man who came to Canada as a Syrian refugee and is now a successful chocolatier has announced an initiative to hire and train 50 refugees by 2022 to work in his company’s facilities.

Tareq Hadhad, the entrepreneur behind Peace by Chocolate, says it’s part of an initiative to “give back” to the communities that assisted his family’s arrival in Canada.

“My family and I decided that it’s our turn to give back to our communities but also give hands to those coming newly to Canada,” said Hadhad in a tweet on Wednesday.

An aspiring physician, Hadhad abandoned his studies and fled to Lebanon with several family members after a 2012 bombing destroyed his father’s chocolate factory in Syria.

The family spent three years in a refugee camp before arriving in Antigonish, N.S., in early 2016, as Canada accepted a wave of more than 25,000 Syrians.

The chocolate company was established soon after, a quickly became a hit, with the company rapidly expanding its sales across Canada and around the globe.

Along with the hiring of 50 refugees, Hadhad said that their company will help provide mentorship and guidance to 10 refugee startups — allowing them to access new markets through Peace by Chocolate’s existing distribution and retail networks.

