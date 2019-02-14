Two women investigated for anti-Indigenous comments given conditions by mediation circle

Two Manitoba women arrested over online comments that threatened violence against Indigenous people have been given seven conditions following a mediation circle on a First Nation.

The recommendations include sending handwritten apologies to news outlets, 80 hours of community service on a First Nation, and to attend a cultural awareness camp on residential schools.

The two women were arrested on suspicion of uttering threats and public incitement of hatred after posts calling for “shoot an Indian day” and another suggesting a “24-hour purge” appeared on Facebook last summer.

The comments were quickly condemned by many people. A hair salon in Flin Flon said one of the women who posted was no longer an employee.

The women were never formally charged with crimes and instead took part in a meditation circle on the Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

In a news release, the First Nation says if the women don’t accept the conditions they will be referred back to the criminal justice system.