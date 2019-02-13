Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
February 13, 2019 5:35 pm

Winnipeg Jets send prospects to Rookie Showcase, not Young Stars Classic

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

The Winnipeg Jets will send their top prospects to Belleville, Ont. next season after years of taking part in the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.

The Jets announced Wednesday their rookies will take part in the 2019 Rookie Showcase in Belleville, along with the top prospects from the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

READ MORE: Mark Scheifele adds 3 points as Winnipeg Jets hold on to beat New York Rangers

The showcase will see the Jets’ rookies appear in three games. They’ll play the Senators twice, with one game against the Canadiens.

Since the 2011 season the Jets’ rookies have participated in the Young Stars Classic against the players of the future from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames.

READ MORE: Wheeler scores go-ahead goal, Jets beat Sabres 3-1

The 2019 rookie showcase will run from September 6-9 at the CAA Arena in Belleville.

2019 Rookie Showcase Schedule 

Ottawa vs Winnipeg – Friday, Sept. 6, 6:00pm CT

Ottawa vs Montreal – Saturday, Sept. 7, 6:00pm CT

Montreal vs Winnipeg – Sunday, Sept. 8 , 6:00pm CT

Winnipeg vs Ottawa – Monday, Sept.9 – 6:00pm CT

WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS: Young Stars Classic – Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets (2017)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Rookie Showcase
Montreal Canadiens
NHL
Ottawa Senators
Rookie Showcase
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports
YOUNG STARS CLASSIC

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.