Winnipeg Jets send prospects to Rookie Showcase, not Young Stars Classic
The Winnipeg Jets will send their top prospects to Belleville, Ont. next season after years of taking part in the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
The Jets announced Wednesday their rookies will take part in the 2019 Rookie Showcase in Belleville, along with the top prospects from the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens.
The showcase will see the Jets’ rookies appear in three games. They’ll play the Senators twice, with one game against the Canadiens.
Since the 2011 season the Jets’ rookies have participated in the Young Stars Classic against the players of the future from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames.
The 2019 rookie showcase will run from September 6-9 at the CAA Arena in Belleville.
2019 Rookie Showcase Schedule
Ottawa vs Winnipeg – Friday, Sept. 6, 6:00pm CT
Ottawa vs Montreal – Saturday, Sept. 7, 6:00pm CT
Montreal vs Winnipeg – Sunday, Sept. 8 , 6:00pm CT
Winnipeg vs Ottawa – Monday, Sept.9 – 6:00pm CT
