Wheeler scores go-ahead goal, Jets beat Sabres 3-1

Blake Wheeler scored the go-ahead goal by redirecting Josh Morrissey’s centring pass with 3:55 remaining and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Sunday to snap an 0-2-1 skid.

Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves to help the Jets end their longest winless streak of the season and maintain the Central Division lead. At 35-18-3, Winnipeg earned its 73rd point to move two ahead of Nashville after the Predators’ 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis earlier in the day.

Andrew Copp also scored and Mark Scheifele sealed the win by scoring into an open net in the final seconds.

Jack Eichel scored and Carter Hutton had 26 saves for Buffalo. Coming off a 3-1 victory over Detroit on Saturday, the Sabres failed to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 11-13.

Buffalo (27-21-7) dropped to 2-2-1 with two games left in its seven-game homestand.

Morrissey set up the decisive goal by driving up the boards from the left point and slipping a pass through the middle and under Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin. Wheeler was left alone at the right post, where he deposited the pass into the open side.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!