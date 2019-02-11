Vancouver Art Galley and CUPE reach tentative agreement to end strike

The Vancouver Art Gallery has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE 15 at the bargaining table to resolve a labour dispute.

According to the union, the two sides had been bargaining for eight months, but had been stuck on a scheduling model that creates two-tiered working conditions as well as demanding wage increases pegged to inflation.

The Memorandum of Agreement, reached Sunday with the assistance of a mediator, is subject to ratification.

READ MORE: Vancouver Art Gallery strike heading to mediation

Unionized workers at the Gallery had rejected the employer’s final offer on Jan. 31 and served strike notice, but did not walk off the job until last Tuesday.

They would return to work upon a positive ratification vote set for Monday.

Details of the agreement will be made available after the tentative contract is ratified.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!