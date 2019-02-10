Canada
February 10, 2019 6:12 pm
Updated: February 10, 2019 6:18 pm

Saskatchewan Roughriders extend Canadian DL Makana Henry for another year

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Roughriders' head coach Chris Jones, centre, speaks to Eddie Steele, from left to right, Makana Henry, Tobi Antigha and Willie Jefferson on the bench during the second half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 5, 2017.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian defensive lineman Makana Henry to a one-year contract extension on Saturday.

Henry has spent the last three seasons with the Riders after originally signing with the team in August of 2016.

He registered 15 defensive tackles and a quarterback sack while playing 10 regular-season games at defensive tackle in 2018.

Through three CFL seasons, Henry has collected 46 defensive tackles, three special-teams tackles and two quarterback sacks in 31 regular-season games. He has also played two career playoff games with Saskatchewan.

Henry was eligible to become a free agent on February 12.

