January 25, 2019 12:45 pm

Saskatchewan Roughriders to hire Craig Dickenson as new head coach

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Roughriders special teams co-ordinator Craig Dickenson goes over a play during a break in first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Regina on July 8, 2017.

Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press
Jeremy O’Day didn’t have to look far to find a new head coach for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Riders have scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon to introduce special teams co-ordinator Craig Dickenson as the new head coach of the team.

A CFL source said O’Day, the club’s new GM and vice-president of football operations, will announce the promotion of Dickenson.

He replaces Chris Jones, who resigned as Saskatchewan’s head coach/GM to join the NFL’s Cleveland Browns earlier this month.

Dickenson, 47, is a veteran CFL coach, having spent time with Calgary (twice), Montreal, Saskatchewan (twice), Winnipeg and Edmonton.

This will be Dickenson’s first CFL head-coaching opportunity.

His brother, Dave, is head coach with the Grey Cup-champion Calgary Stampeders.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

