Saskatchewan Roughriders name Jeremy O’Day as teams new General Manager

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday (Jan. 18) that they have named Jeremy O’Day as the team’s new General Manager.

“I am very pleased to announce Jeremy O’Day as the franchises next general manager,” stated Riders President & CEO Craig Reynolds. “Jeremy is a true leader and highly respected throughout the CFL.”

“I have complete confidence he will continue to guide our team in the right direction. He is a quality person and more than ready to assume this position.”

This is O’Day’s second tenure with the Riders as GM, he was also the team’s GM in 2015 – a position he held on an interim basis.

“First of all, I want to thank Craig Reynolds and the entire organization for the support and opportunity to be named the clubs general manager,” stated Jeremy O’Day. “I am excited to get to work and look forward to the challenges and successes that are ahead.”

The 44-year-old O’Day is entering his 21st season of consecutive service with the Roughriders.