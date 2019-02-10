Red Cross assists family of four after fire in Glace Bay, N.S.
The Canadian Red Cross has assisted a family of four after a fire at their duplex in Glace Bay, N.S., on Sunday.
The Red Cross says there were no injuries from the fire, which was reported shortly after 1 a.m., at 7 Winona St.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food and winter clothing purchases for a woman and her three children, who range in age from two to nine years.
The other side of the duplex was unoccupied.
