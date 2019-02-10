Canada
February 10, 2019

Red Cross assists family of four after fire in Glace Bay, N.S.

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Canadian Red Cross has assisted a family of four after a fire at their duplex in Glace Bay, N.S., on Sunday.

The Red Cross says there were no injuries from the fire, which was reported shortly after 1 a.m., at 7 Winona St.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food and winter clothing purchases for a woman and her three children, who range in age from two to nine years.

The other side of the duplex was unoccupied.

