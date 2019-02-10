Variety Show of Hearts telethon 2019 magic moments

Each year the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon helps children with special needs in B.C., and presents heart-warming stories of children from across the province.

Here are some magic moments from the 2019 Variety Show of Hearts Telethon:

WATCH: Magic moments: Baillie

Baillie has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a form of muscular dystrophy that causes damage to her peripheral nerves. There is no cure for CMT, but Variety has helped cover the cost of physiotherapy sessions, and her first pair of orthotics to help keep her strong. Baillie loves to sing, and to help celebrate this, she and her family will experience a fantastic production of Align Entertainment’s Annie: The Musical, performed at the Michael J. Fox Theatre.

WATCH: Magic moments: Esabella

Esabella is a 13-year-old who is receiving funding from Variety for tuition at an alternative school in North Vancouver. Esabella was entering into Grade 2 when she had a Psychoeducational Assessment and was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD. The learning disabilities she suffered from made her the target of bullies and forced her family to find alternative education. Esabella is a blossoming actress, writer and filmmaker. Screen Siren Pictures, a local film and television production company, will be providing Esabella with a unique behind-the-scenes experience for one of their upcoming productions.

