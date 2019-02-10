Hamilton man charged with assault after fight at Beach Boulevard home

A Hamilton man is facing aggravated assault charges after a violent fight at a home along the beach strip.

Hamilton Police were called to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after they received a report that a male patient was admitted with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from an assault.

Police say their investigation led them to discover that his injuries stemmed from a fight that happened between two men who knew each other at a home on Beach Boulevard late Friday.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his face and head and remains in hospital.

On Sunday morning, a 33-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He’s being held in custody pending a bail hearing. The suspect has not been identified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact East End Divisional Detectives at 905-546-2929 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).