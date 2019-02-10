Crime
February 10, 2019 11:26 am

Hamilton man charged with assault after fight at Beach Boulevard home

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

A Hamilton man is facing aggravated assault charges after a violent fight at a home along the beach strip over the weekend.

File / 900 CHML
A A

A Hamilton man is facing aggravated assault charges after a violent fight at a home along the beach strip.

Hamilton Police were called to Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday after they received a report that a male patient was admitted with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from an assault.

READ MORE: Man arrested after alleged assault at yellow-vest protest in Hamilton


Global News
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

Police say their investigation led them to discover that his injuries stemmed from a fight that happened between two men who knew each other at a home on Beach Boulevard late Friday.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his face and head and remains in hospital.

On Sunday morning, a 33-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Police thank residents for help that led to arrest of assault suspect

He’s being held in custody pending a bail hearing. The suspect has not been identified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact East End Divisional Detectives at 905-546-2929 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Assault
Beach Boulevard
Crime
Hamilton
Hamilton Assault
hamilton beach assault
Hamilton Police
Joseph Brant
Joseph Brant Hospital

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.