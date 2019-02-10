Hamilton police investigate Binbrook shooting

Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting in Binbrook.

Officers were called to a home on Cutts Crescent at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, where police say multiple shots were fired at the house.

No one was injured and police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say it appears the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

They’re asking anyone with any surveillance cameras in the area to check for footage that might assist them in the investigation.

It’s Hamilton’s seventh shooting of the year.

