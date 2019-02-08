Oliver man arrested after alleged assault

An Oliver man was arrested on Thursday after an alleged assault.

According to police, the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was needed to help arrest Bradley Cairns following an arrest warrant for the 56-year-old man.

Oliver RCMP said on the evening of Feb. 5, a suspect was alleged to have committed an assault and uttered threats against a home occupant.

Police said through investigation, they determined that any attempts to arrest the suspect would have been a significant risk. So, on Thursday, the ERT was deployed to help in the execution of the arrest warrant.

Police said Cairns was arrested at his home without any issue. Inside the home, police said they reportedly located three long rifles, two of which had spent casings in the chamber.

Police said Cairns has been charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of assault, and was scheduled to appear in court in Penticton on Friday.

