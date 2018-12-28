Arrest warrant issued for man after 5 people hurt in hit-and-run outside of Mississauga nightclub

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man in an alleged hit-and-run outside a nightclub in Mississauga in which five people were hurt.

Peel regional police say the suspect, who has been identified as Toronto resident Michael Polynice, faces charges of aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The people were hurt early Saturday at the &Company Resto Bar, where a fight spilled out onto the street.

Police say one of the people involved in the fight got into his vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk, striking five people.

One victim, a 23-year-old woman, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other four have minor injuries.