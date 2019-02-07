Northumberland OPP seize cocaine, arrest 3 in drug-trafficking probe

A month-long drug-trafficking investigation by Northumberland OPP has led to the seizure of cocaine and the arrest of three men.

Northumberland OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit launched a drug trafficking investigation at the beginning of January.

On Wednesday, the unit and frontline OPP officers executed a warrant at a residence in Colborne in Cramahe Township, a community 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Investigators say they seized digital scales, three ounces of cocaine and a quantity of cash. The street value of the cocaine is worth approximately $9,000.

Three men were arrested at the scene.

Shawn Michael Stevenson, 27, of Cramahe Township, was charged with possession of schedule I substance (cocaine).

Corey Brandwood, 45, of Cramahe Township, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Philip Jaden Gregory, 18, of Scarborough, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Stevenson and Brandwood were released and will appear in court in Cobourg on Feb. 20; Gregory was held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Thursday.