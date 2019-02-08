Vernon RCMP investigating fatal shooting, break and enter

A man has died from a gunshot injury, and it may be related to a targeted break and enter that took place early Friday, according to police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they were called to a home along the 9800 block of Park Lane in Lavington at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday for a break and enter that was in progress. Multiple shots were reportedly fired, with one occupant of the home sustaining what police called non-life threatening injuries.

Police added that approximately 30 minutes later, they were called to the 4800 block of 27th Street in Vernon for a man with an apparent gunshot injury. The man later died.

“Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers have currently secured and are investigating multiple crime scenes and believe that the two incidents may be related at this time,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The investigation remains in its early stages, as police continue to examine the scenes for physical evidence and canvass the areas for witnesses.

Police added that one man is in custody.

