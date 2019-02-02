Victim of fatal Surrey shooting identified as man with known gang associations

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting in Surrey as a man with alleged gang associations stretching back nearly a decade.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed the victim as 30-year-old Bikramjit Khakh, also known as “Bicky.”

Khakh was found shot at a home in the 13900-block of 58A Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

A white, four-door Mercedes sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to the area of Colebrook Road and King George Boulevard, where a burning car was located. Police believe it to be the same vehicle seen leaving the scene.

“We believe his murder was targeted and we also believe his death is linked to the ongoing gang conflict here int he Lower Mainland,” said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang.

“One of the priorities for our investigators will be to develop the timeline, so the activities of Mr. Khakh in the last hours of life. This is crucial to our investigation, and if you can help us develop that timeline we urge you to come forward.”

Khakh was known to police and gang enforcement units, and had a criminal record that includes a break and enter conviction, and a weapons charge.

That weapons charge was in relation to a Vancouver police gang sweep in 2010 as a part of “Project Torrent,” targeting criminal organizations led by Manny Buttar and Bobby Gill.

Jang said police still don’t know the motive for Khak’s murder.

“He was known to police and he had gang affiliations… We are going to look further into his past, especially his current affiliations, because as our gang enforcement partners will tell you gang affiliations, alliances can change quickly,” he said.

“If he had any affiliations at the time of his death, that’s going to be important to us.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information or with dashcam video shot in the area Friday evening to contact investigators.

The IHIT information line can be reached at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, and anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers.