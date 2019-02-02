Halton police searching for suspect in Milton shooting

Police are looking for witnesses after a shooting in Milton sent one man to hospital in critical condition.

Halton Regional Police say officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of Maple Avenue and Main Street East at around 3 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 20s. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police say they haven’t yet identified a suspect and continue to investigate, but officers say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Any witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage in the area between 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.