Halton Police investigating armed robbery at cell phone store in Milton

Three suspects are wanted by Halton Police in an armed robbery investigation in Milton.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, police say three masked men, armed with knives and possibly a gun, entered the Freedom Mobile store on Laurier Avenue, where they demanded cell phones from the two employees.

Then, the suspects fled through the plaza and were last seeing running toward the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Ontario Street, where a silver/grey sedan was seen in the area acting suspiciously.

Suspect 1 is described as male, black, wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black pants, black shoes carrying a red knapsack.

Suspect 2 is a male, black, wearing a black Nike hoodie with a white shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes carrying a black knapsack.

And Suspect 3 is male, black, wearing a dark green hoodie with a white full-length zipper up the front, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Derek Moyes of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416