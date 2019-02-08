Firefighters revive unresponsive dog with CPR after pooch pulled from house fire

Firefighters in California managed to save a dog’s life after the unresponsive animal was pulled from a burning home on Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to a blaze that started in a bedroom of the home. Firefighters managed to pull an occupant from the home before learning of a dog still inside.

The dog, named Dicky, was found hiding under a bed.

“When we found the dog, the dog was actually unresponsive at the time but were able to pull him out,” a first responder told CBS News.

“He was unconscious and unresponsive, so our crews initiated life-saving measures, just like they do on a person,” another firefighter said.

Dramatic video shows the dog lying motionless on the ground, with its eyes and mouth open while a firefighter performs CPR on the animal. A small oxygen mask was also applied to the dog.

“He’s got a good heartbeat right here,” a firefighter said in the video. “He’s breathing more on his own.”

And just like the that, the dog is back from the brink of death.

“Hello, buddy, there we go,” a firefighter said, patting the dog.

Footage shows Dicky springing back to life, jumping up on all fours.

It took about five to 10 minutes for Dicky to regain consciousness, CBS reported.

According to the news station, first responders and good Samaritans in California are protected by law if they help dogs and cats during emergencies. The state governor signed a bill allowing EMTs to provide basic first aid for dogs and cats, including giving them oxygen, mouth-to-snout ventilation, and bandaging wounds.

