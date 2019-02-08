Serious collision closes Highway 97 in Kelowna

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Kelowna on Friday.

RCMP say the highway between Edwards Road and the university overpass is closed in both directions.

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Quail Ridge Boulevard and northbound traffic is being detoured through Hereron Road.

There is no word yet on the cause of the collision but roads are slippery and there has been light snowfall.

A witness told Global Okanagan that southbound traffic is backed up past the airport and moving very slowly.

It is unknown when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

