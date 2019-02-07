WRDSB cancels night school for winter-spring semester

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has cancelled all night school courses for the winter-spring semester.

Registration had opened on Monday but the WRDSB said there was a lack of interest.

Courses were being offered in various subjects for Grades 11 and 12 at Cameron Heights and Galt Collegiate.

The board has asked students to contact their guidance councillors if they were pre-enrolled.

Night school was also cancelled for the fall session.