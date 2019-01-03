Waterloo region kindergarten registration to open on Jan. 14

Kindergarten registration will be open soon for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

Parents will be able to enroll their children beginning on Jan. 14., with options to do so both in person and online.

To begin the process, head to the WRDSB website, where you can enter your address to find out which school your child should attend.

You can then either print off a copy of the registration and take it to the school to enrol, or you can enrol online.

If you are registering a child for the first time with the public school board, you will need to create an account on the web site.

Once you have registered your child online, you should contact the school to set up an appointment to further the process.

You will need to bring proof of address, birth and student immunization along for your appointment. If applicable, you will also need to bring along proof custody and/or immigration documents.

Kindergarten registration for Waterloo Catholic District School Board will be in February. Parents will need to contact the local schools for the individual registration dates and times.

To find out which school’s boundaries you fall within, consult the board’s website.

