Grade 1 French immersion registration begins Monday for Waterloo public schools

Registration for French immersion programs with the Waterloo Region District School Board is opening next week.

Beginning Jan. 7, parents will be able to enroll children who are entering Grade 1 next fall into the French immersion program.

READ MORE: Waterloo region kindergarten registration to open on Jan. 14

Children who are enrolled in French immersion programs will spend 50 per cent of their day learning in French with subjects including French language, math, social studies and visual arts.

Students who are not enrolled in the French Immersion program will still be learning the language through the region’s Core French program.