Davidson, Crnkovic lead Saskatoon Blades over Moose Jaw Warriors

The Saskatoon Blades picked up a big win Wednesday, downing the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-1 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Dawson Davidson and Kyle Crnkovic each had a goal and two assists to lead the way for Saskatoon (32-13-8-0).

Dawson’s multi-point game extended his career-high point streak to 11 games.

Chase Wouters, Ryan Hughes, Max Gerlach, and Brandon Schuldhaus rounded out the scoring for the Blades.

Kirby Dach, one of the top prospects for the 2019 NHL draft, had two assists.

Justin Almeida scored the lone goal for the Warriors (28-13-6-2).

Nolan Maier made 19 saves to pick up his 26th win of the season. Adam Evanoff stopped 42 of 48 shots in the loss.

The Blades went 4 for 6 with the man advantage while the Warriors went 1 for 5.

The win moves Saskatoon eight points up on Moose Jaw in the battle for second place in the East Division. The Warriors have played four fewer games.

The Blades are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Swift Current to take on the Broncos.