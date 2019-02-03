Prince Albert Raiders beat Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 Saturday night
The Prince Albert Raiders (42-7-2) beat the Moose Jaw Warriors (28-12-8) 4-3 Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.
Brett Leason broke a 3-3 tie at 17:35 of the third period for the game-winner.
Cole Fonstad, Sean Montgomery and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Raiders.
Josh Brook, Brayden Tracey and Justin Almeida replied for the Warriors, who entered 7-0-1 in their last eight games.
Raiders goalie Ian Scott made 28 saves in the win. Warriors Brodan Salmond made 31 saves.
The Raiders will travel to Edmonton for a Monday night game against the Oil Kings (29-15-4-4).
