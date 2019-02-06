New renderings hint at how future Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line could look

We’re getting a better look at what a future Surrey-Langley SkyTrain could look like.

TransLink has unveiled a pair of artist’s renderings of potential future stations on a new website centralizing information about the project.

The images are conceptual, and do not represent specific future stations.

The website envisions a 17-kilometre Expo Line track extension running from King George Station, along Fraser Highway, to 203 Street in the City of Langley.

It cites a 2017 cost estimate for that extension at $2.9 billion. So far, the project has only secured $1.6 billion, money originally committed to the now-scrapped Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT line.

“Part of our work includes updating the cost estimate and determining how far along Fraser Highway the line could be constructed with the already approved funding,” states the website.

“We are also exploring how work could be sequenced to complete the entire route.”

Planning work also includes design requirements, public and First Nations engagement, an environmental review and agreements with municipal governments.

TransLink will also have to produce a business plan that is signed off on by the provincial and federal governments, the mayors’ council and the TransLink Board of Directors.

Surrey city council voted to dump the LRT option last fall, fulfilling a campaign promise of newly-elected Mayor Doug McCallum to pursue SkyTrain technology instead.

In December, the TransLink Mayors’ Council approved planning and project development work for the new SkyTrain line.

According to TransLink, project development could be wrapped by spring of 2020, followed by a 15-month procurement process and four years of construction. It estimates at least part of the line could be operational by 2025.

