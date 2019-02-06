Young Edmonton mother with rare form of dementia passes away

A young Edmonton mother with a rare, accelerated form of dementia has died.

Sabrina Lauman died in hospital on Monday afternoon, surrounded by her family.

“The Lauman and Soluri families would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported us,” her sister, Marie Alba, said Wednesday.

“Your thoughts and prayers have given us strength and hope through this bittersweet journey.”

Last summer, Lauman was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), a rapidly progressing dementia. The 35-year-old’s diagnosis came shortly after she found out she was pregnant with her second child.

At the time, her family was told she had about a month to live, which meant her fetus would not survive. However, on Jan. 11, Lauman gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Stella Sabrina Lauman.

The baby was delivered via C-section at 36 weeks. She weighed five pounds, eight ounces.

In hopes of furthering research of CJD, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, people consider donating to the Centre for Prions and and Protein Folding Diseases at the University of Alberta.

RIP Sabrina Lauman. I'm so sorry your life was cut short. You created 2 beautiful beings in Scarlett and Stella. Good job, mama. *Family would like donations to Dr. Valerie Sim's CJD research at U of A.* #CJD #priondisease #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/CVGbnSJpCE — Su-Ling Goh (@SuLingGoh) February 7, 2019

With files from Su-Ling Goh, Global News.