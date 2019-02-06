New crack appears in rockslide slope: Highway 97 in Okanagan not opening today

Highway 97 in the Okanagan will remain closed for the immediate future after work crews discovered another crack in the slope that caused last weekend’s rockslide.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation announced that scaling crews were pulled from the site after “a new and significant crack in the slope was discovered early this morning.” According to the ministry, the crack extends approximately 50 metres to the north and south of the current failure.

#BCHwy97 rockfall update: Unfortunately, opening won't happen today after finding a serious crack early this morning, which required all scaling crews to leave site due to safety concerns. Geotechnical engineers assessing via helicopter to determine when work can safely resume. — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 6, 2019

READ MORE: UPDATE: Ministry gives 50-50 chance of Hwy. 97 in Okanagan reopening on Wednesday

The ministry said because of this, the highway will not be able to reopen today, and there is no current estimated time for reopening.

Geotechnicial engineers have already begun assessment with a helicopter flight, and monitoring of this crack will continue today to determine when work can safety resume.

REMINDER – #BCHwy97 remains CLOSED from Beach Rd to Bridgeman Rd north of #Summerland due to a rock slide. Work in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. Check alternate routes here: https://t.co/8DeGyqlpVQ — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 6, 2019

The alternate routes remain in place and the ministry is asking drivers to check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.