Calgary luge, bobsleigh upgrade projects shelved due to funding issues: WinSport

Plans to upgrade the luge and bobsleigh track at Calgary’s famed WinSport facility have been shelved due to a funding shortfall and will result in the track closing in March, according to a letter sent to WinSport employees Tuesday.

“I want to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to stop the track renovation project,” said WinSport president and CEO Barry Heck. “The sliding track at WinSport was built for the 1988 Olympics. It’s more than 30 years old and at the end of its life cycle.”

Heck said the track needs a completely new refrigeration system and that money provided by the two levels of government will not cover all the expenses associated with the renovation.

“The province and the federal government have provided a total of just under $17 million to the project, but we are $8 million short for the necessary work, and the end of the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic bid means those funds are not immediately forthcoming,” he said.

Heck said that to continue with the project would put WinSport’s future at risk so “it was prudent for us to hit the pause button.”

The track will be shut down at the end of the season on March 3 following the 2019 IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup and two other scheduled events. After that, the refrigeration system will be decommissioned, Heck said.

“As a result, the operation of the track during the 2019-20 winter season will be impacted and possibly will not operate next season,” he said.

Heck pointed to the failed 2026 Winter Olympic bid — and the funding that would have come from hosting the event — as events that have forced WinSport “to evaluate how to sustainably serve our athletes and community for the next 30 years.”

Heck said discussions are underway with the provincial and federal governments and that “we are working hard to find a solution.”

WinSport will continue to operate the Ice House and the summer bobsleigh attraction, Heck said.

