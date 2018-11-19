Calgary Olympic Vote

More
Canada
November 19, 2018 1:08 pm

Calgary council shuts down 2026 Olympic bid following plebiscite no vote

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Calgarian votes in a plebiscite on whether the city should proceed with a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

The Canadian Press
A A

Calgary city council has hammered the final nail in the coffin of a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Council voted today to scuttle a bid following last week’s non-binding plebiscite, in which 56 per cent of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: IOC on the precipice of a long-overdue, much-needed existential crisis

The venues from those games, which are still in use three decades later, were the foundation of another potential bid.

But a cost-sharing agreement between the federal, provincial and municipal governments wasn’t finalized until Oct. 31, which was less than two weeks prior to the plebiscite.

Stockholm and a joint Italian bid from Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are still in the running to host the 2026 Games.

READ MORE: How Calgarians voted in the Olympic plebiscite, ward by ward

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
1988 Winter Olympics
2026 Olympic bid
2026 Olympic Plebiscite
BidCo
Calgary City Council
Calgary Olympic Vote
International Olympic Committee
IOC
Olympic Plebiscite
plebiscite

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News