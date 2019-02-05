Weather
February 5, 2019 2:37 pm

Fortis investigating gas outage in Kelowna

By Online Journalist  Global News

Fortis BC says it is investigating a natural gas outage in Kelowna’s Wilden Ridge area.

It was a chilly night for some Kelowna residents after a natural gas outage during the coldest night of the year.

The outage affected Wilden Ridge. Fortis BC says it is still investigating the cause, but noted a bypass was created so gas service could be restored as quickly as possible. It’s believed approximately 160 homes were affected.

Fortis said relights started at 7 a.m., and will continue throughout the morning. Fortis also apologized to its customers who were affected by the outage.
