Melfort, surrounding area affected by natural gas outage

A natural gas pipeline rupture is affecting approximately 4,500 SaskEnergy customers in Melfort and the surrounding area.
The rupture of the high-pressure transmission line happened Wednesday morning between Weldon and Birch Hills, causing a pressure drop in SaskEnergy’s natural gas system in the Melfort area.
READ MORE: SaskEnergy, SaskPower break records during holiday cold snap
SaskEnergy has sent a crew to make repairs to the line.
An investigation into the cause of the rupture will take place once service is restored.
Technicians and operators are still trying to determine the scope of the outage and SaskEnergy continues to respond to outage calls in Melfort, St. Brieux, Kinistino, and the surrounding rural area.
Anyone without service is asked to contact SaskEnergy at 1-888-700-0427.
SaskEnergy has the following tips for those without service:
Customers will be given assistance with relighting and restarting appliances once service is restored.
The temperature in Melfort late Wednesday morning was -24 with a wind chill of -33.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.