SaskEnergy still restoring natural gas service to customers in the Melfort area

SaskEnergy continues to restore natural gas to customers in the Melfort area who were affected by a pipeline rupture.

Officials with the Crown corporation says roughly half the 4,500 customers that lost natural gas service on Wednesday still do not have heating restored.

The rupture on the high-pressure transmission line between Weldon and Birch Hills has been repaired, but a SaskEnergy spokesperson said most customers with natural gas heating need to have them restarted manually.

SaskEnergy crews have been going door-to-door in Melfort, Kinistino, and St. Brieux, along with rural areas, knocking on doors and restarting appliances.

Crews will be working with RCMP and locksmiths to enter premises where the homeowners are not present in order to restore service and prevent potential damage caused by frozen pipes.

Melfort and the surrounding area is currently under an extreme cold warning, with wind chills in the -40 range possible Thursday morning.

SaskEnergy has the following tips for those without service:

Put on extra layers of clothing to conserve body heat.

Prevent water pipes from freezing (keep taps open and let water run slowly if outage is expected to be of short duration; shut off water main and drain all taps and flush toilets if a long outage is expected).

If you have natural gas appliances ensure they are all turned off for when service is restored.

Start an alternative heating source: wood-burning fireplaces and stoves – but don’t use equipment designed for outdoor use.

Open blinds and drapes during the day to let in natural sunlight and close them at night to retain the heat.

Anyone without service or who think they smell natural gas is asked to contact SaskEnergy at 1-888-700-0427.

The cause of the rupture remains under investigation.