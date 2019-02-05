Police asking public for help to find missing Collingwood man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Collingwood man.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, 58-year-old Cole Anderson was last seen on Monday at the Tim Hortons on First Street.

Police have described Anderson as a man, around six-feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

Officers say he has glasses and is missing his front teeth.

According to police, Anderson regularly hangs out at the First Street Tim Hortons.

Police and Anderson’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).