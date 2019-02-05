Police asking public for help to find missing Collingwood man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Collingwood man.
According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, 58-year-old Cole Anderson was last seen on Monday at the Tim Hortons on First Street.
Police have described Anderson as a man, around six-feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds.
Officers say he has glasses and is missing his front teeth.
READ MORE: Man charged with murder in connection with deaths of 2 people in Collingwood
According to police, Anderson regularly hangs out at the First Street Tim Hortons.
Police and Anderson’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.