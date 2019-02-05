Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP
February 5, 2019 12:02 pm

Police asking public for help to find missing Collingwood man

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say 58-year-old Cole Anderson was last seen at the Tim Hortons on First Street in Collingwood on Monday.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Collingwood man.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, 58-year-old Cole Anderson was last seen on Monday at the Tim Hortons on First Street.

Police have described Anderson as a man, around six-feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

Officers say he has glasses and is missing his front teeth.

READ MORE: Man charged with murder in connection with deaths of 2 people in Collingwood

According to police, Anderson regularly hangs out at the First Street Tim Hortons.

Police and Anderson’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP
Collingwood man
Collingwood missing person
Collingwood Tim Hortons
first street
Missing Collingwood man
Missing Man
missing man Collingwood
missing person
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.