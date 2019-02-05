BC Hydro says energy consumption way up during the current cold spell

Tuesday is another very cold day in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and throughout the Interior, and not surprisingly, BC Hydro says demand for electricity is way up.

It jumped by 13 per cent on Sunday and Monday, compared with the same days last week.

Hydro says with the cold snap continuing, it’s preparing for near-record loads.

It’s forecasting peak hourly demands that could reach 10,000 megawatts.

The highest ever was on Jan. 3, 2017, when consumption reached 10,194 megawatts.

Meanwhile, Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says the cold weather will be here for a number of days.

“For those wanting a warm up, I do not see much warming, if any, at least through the middle of the month, maybe even for two more weeks. In fact, there’s also a threat of snow in here on Friday.”