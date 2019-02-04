3rd person charged in Alberta horse neglect investigation

A third person has been charged in connection with a rural Alberta animal cruelty investigation.

On Monday, the Alberta SPCA said a 60-year-old man had been charged with 27 offences under the Animal Protection Act. The charges are in relation to a horse neglect investigation, the SPCA said in a media release.

READ MORE: Alberta SPCA lay more charges against man and woman involved in horse neglect investigation

Robert Hugh Cornell, of Evansburg, Alta., is charged with:

Causing an animal to be in distress (x9)

Failing to provide adequate food and water (x9)

Failing to provide adequate care when an animal is wounded or ill (x9)

Two people are already charged in the case, which the SPCA said involves horses in distress at two rural properties west of Edmonton.

The Alberta SPCA has charged Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, and Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, with 27 charges each under the Animal Protection Act.

READ MORE: 2nd person charged in Parkland County animal cruelty investigation

Moore and Atkison were also charged by the RCMP with 63 counts each of permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to animals under the Criminal Code of Canada.

In early December, the SPCA said it received a complaint about numerous horses in distress or dead at a property in the Evansburg area. Peace officers investigating the report were then led to another rural property in the same area, according to the SPCA.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of the rural Alberta horse neglect investigation

In January, RCMP officers, Alberta SPCA, a veterinarian and other officials were at an acreage near Evansburg to remove 65 horses and six dogs, police said.

All three people charged in the investigation are scheduled to appear in court on March 11.