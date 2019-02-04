Joseph ‘David’ Caissie appeals 1st-degree murder conviction in death of Carol King

One month after being found guilty in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Joseph “David” Caissie is appealing his murder conviction.

In early January, the 55-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder of Carol King in August 2011 outside of Herschel, Sask.

The document filed on Friday with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal by Caissie’s lawyer claims the trial judge made a number of mistakes including allowing “Mr. Big” statements to be allowed as evidence.

Caissie who was always suspected by police of King’s murder, became the target of an elaborate Mr. Big sting in 2016.

A technique developed by Canadian law enforcement in which undercover officers pose as criminals to get a suspect to confess to a prior crime or crimes with the promise of a lucrative life with their fictional gang or criminal organization.

In this case, undercover agents ran the operation from Jan. 20, 2016, to July 19, 2016, and had 49 encounters with Caissie.

During Caissie’s trial, court heard that during conversations with undercover officers, he confessed to killing King on at least five separate occasions. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

“Mr. Caissie told the undercover operatives that he killed Ms. King. He told them this not once, not twice but numerous times,” Justice Danyliuk wrote in his ruling.

“The relationship between Mr. Caissie and Ms. King deteriorated through the summer of 2011. He decided to kill her.”

When asked if Mr. Big stings are a ‘slam dunk’ for the Crown, Matthew Miazga, the prosecutor on this case, had the following to say at the time of the verdict.

“There are many cases where they are unsuccessful and others where they exonerate people,” Miazga said.

“Statements of course against people’s interest are powerful evidence but the court has to determine if those statements can be believed and avoid a wrongful conviction.”

The defence in this case always maintained that there was evidence Caissie should have known if he was directly involved in King’s killing, that he didn’t and details he ‘claimed’ he did that didn’t match the psychical evidence.

Caissie is serving his sentence at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, and if granted a new trial, wishes to be tried by judge and jury.