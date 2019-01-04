Joseph “David” Caissie guilty of killing Carol King in 2011

A judge has found Joseph “David” Caissie guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 killing of Carol King near Herschel, Sask.

Justice Richard Danyliuk delivered his verdict Friday in a Saskatoon courtroom, while King’s family listened in from the east coast.

Caissie was also found guilty of offering an indignity to human remains.

King, who was originally from Newfoundland, went missing from her home near Herschel on Aug. 6, 2011.

Her car was recovered by RCMP on Aug. 10 and three weeks later, her remains were discovered in a wooded area roughly six kilometres away.

Caissie was arrested and charged in 2016 after a five-month long Mr. Big sting operation in which he told undercover officers he killed King.

The murder confessions were ruled admissible at trial by Danyliuk on Oct. 18, 2018, which was a key factor in his decision.

“I have examined the set of confessions itself to see if it has markers of reliability,” Danyliuk said.

Danyliuk said the confessions were “highly reliable,” repeated several times, consistent, and “highly significant.”

The lone defence witness who testified Caissie was in Alberta at the time the killing took place was “utterly discredited during cross-examination,” Danyliuk said.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

