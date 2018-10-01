Crime
October 1, 2018 1:14 pm
Updated: October 1, 2018 1:26 pm

Voir dire continues in Saskatoon for man accused of killing Carol King

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Joseph “David” Caissie is charged with first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Carol King.

Facebook
A A

A voir dire is continuing in Saskatoon on Monday for the man accused of killing Carol King.

King, 40, disappeared from her home in the Herschel, Sask. area on Aug. 6, 2011.

Joseph “David” Caissie is charged with first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Carol King.

Supplied

Four days after she was reported missing, her PT Cruiser was found in a slough roughly one kilometre from her home.

Her body was found on an abandoned farm a little over three weeks later by a volunteer searcher.

READ MORE: Alberta man accused of killing Carol King will plead not guilty

It took nearly five years before an arrest was made in the case.

Joseph “David” Caissie, who is from Bluffton, Alta., was charged in July 2016 after a lengthy investigation with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body.

READ MORE: David Caissie to stand trial in death of Carol King

A judge ruled at a preliminary hearing in May 2017 there was enough evidence for Caissie to stand trial.

The trial is expected to last four weeks, and up to 45 witnesses will testify.

– With files from Meaghan Craig

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carol King
Court of Queen's Bench
David Caissie
First Degree Murder
Herschel
Herschel Saskatchewan
Homicide
Joseph David Caissie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News