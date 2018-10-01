Voir dire continues in Saskatoon for man accused of killing Carol King

A voir dire is continuing in Saskatoon on Monday for the man accused of killing Carol King.

King, 40, disappeared from her home in the Herschel, Sask. area on Aug. 6, 2011.

Four days after she was reported missing, her PT Cruiser was found in a slough roughly one kilometre from her home.

Her body was found on an abandoned farm a little over three weeks later by a volunteer searcher.

It took nearly five years before an arrest was made in the case.

Joseph “David” Caissie, who is from Bluffton, Alta., was charged in July 2016 after a lengthy investigation with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body.

A judge ruled at a preliminary hearing in May 2017 there was enough evidence for Caissie to stand trial.

The trial is expected to last four weeks, and up to 45 witnesses will testify.

– With files from Meaghan Craig