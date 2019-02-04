Crime
February 4, 2019 1:15 pm

Kingston teen, man charged with allegedly stealing school bus

By Online Reporter  Global News

A 16-year-old and a 26-year-old were charged after allegedly taking a joy ride in a Kingston school bus.

A man and a teen are facing charges for allegedly taking off with a school bus.

Police say the bus was stolen from a parking lot on Compton Street on Sunday morning.

Within five minutes of the theft being reported, police say they found the bus abandoned on Clubhouse Drive. Both suspects were allegedly caught on security footage. The teen, a 16-year-old Kingston youth, was allegedly caught on tape driving the bus.

Just under an hour after the alleged theft, police say they found the youth and his 26-year-old accomplice at the youth’s home.

Both were arrested and during a search of the teen, police say they found crystal methamphetamine and keys to the bus.

The 16-year-old was charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving and five counts of breach probation.

The 26-year-old was charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime and two counts of breach recognizance.

