February 4, 2019 11:14 am

Saskatoon police officer injured during arrest

Saskatoon police said an officer was injured during a struggle with a break and enter suspect.

A Saskatoon police officer was injured during the arrest of a break and enter suspect.

Police said they were alerted to a break-in Sunday afternoon at a home under construction in the 1500-block of Early Drive.

A witness told police property was missing and the witness followed a van southbound to Taylor Street, then westbound to Louise Street where it crashed into a snowbank.

Officers said the man resisted arrest when they arrived and one officer was injured during a struggle.

A Taser was then used, police said, but it was ineffective and the man fled on foot.

He was tracked by a police dog to a backyard shed a short distance away and taken into custody.

The 33-year-old Saskatoon man was treated by paramedics for dog bite injuries and taken to detention.

He is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property, assaulting a police officer, and failing to comply with two court release documents.

Police said the injured officer was taken to hospital for assessment.

