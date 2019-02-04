Saskatoon police officer injured during arrest
A Saskatoon police officer was injured during the arrest of a break and enter suspect.
Police said they were alerted to a break-in Sunday afternoon at a home under construction in the 1500-block of Early Drive.
A witness told police property was missing and the witness followed a van southbound to Taylor Street, then westbound to Louise Street where it crashed into a snowbank.
Officers said the man resisted arrest when they arrived and one officer was injured during a struggle.
A Taser was then used, police said, but it was ineffective and the man fled on foot.
He was tracked by a police dog to a backyard shed a short distance away and taken into custody.
The 33-year-old Saskatoon man was treated by paramedics for dog bite injuries and taken to detention.
He is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property, assaulting a police officer, and failing to comply with two court release documents.
Police said the injured officer was taken to hospital for assessment.
